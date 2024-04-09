×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 23:03 IST

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr live streaming: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing in tonight's Super Cup match?

Ahead of the start of the Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Saudi Super Cup semi final match, let's find out how to watch the match live. Get hold of the details.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Football Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Saudi Pro League's two finest teams, Al Hilal and Al Nassr, will face off in the 2023/2024 Saudi Super Cup semi-finals. Prepare for an exhilarating confrontation as the Saudi Pro League's top contenders, Al Hilal and Al Nassr, face off in what promises to be a riveting duel. With both clubs fighting for the championship, fans are looking forward to this encounter as a preview of the final confrontation.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing in Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Saudi Super Cup semi final?

Cristiano Ronaldo has regularly featured for Al-Nassr throughout the season. He is fit ahead of the game and is expected to be in the starting line-up.

When and where is the Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Saudi Super Cup semifinal match kicking off?

The Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Saudi Super Cup semifinal will kick off at 01:00 AM IST, Tuesday, April 9, at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium stadium.

At what time Al Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Super Cup semi-final will start?

The Al Hilal vs Al Nassr match will begin at following times:

  • USA: 3:30 PM (ET)
  • UK: 8:30 PM
  • India: 1 AM IST

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr live telecast in India?

The Saudi Super Cup match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr live streaming in India?

The Saudi Pro League matches can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr live streaming in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr live streaming at Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr live streaming at  DAZN.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr live streaming in Saudi Arabia?

Fans in Saudi Arabia can watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr live streaming at Abu Dhabi Sports 2.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Predicted Lineups

  • Al Hilal: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Lodi; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Malcom, Al Dawsari; Al Shehri.
  • Al Nassr: Ospina; Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Telles; Otavio, Al Sulaiheem; Mane, Al-Najei, Ghareeb; Ronaldo.
Published April 8th, 2024 at 23:03 IST

