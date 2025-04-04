Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League: Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups And All You Need To Know

The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr will take on Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. The match will take place at the Kingdom Arena from 11:30 PM IST on April 4, Friday. Al-Hilala are currently placed second in the Saudi Pro League table while Al-Nassr is third with 51 points.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for l-Nassr against Al-Hilal?

Cristiano Ronaldo has already found the net 19 times in the Saudi Arabian top flight and is expected to lead the line for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo also tops the goal-scoring chart in the league and hasn't really shown any signs of fatigue and restraints. Ronaldo hasn't missed many matches in his career due to fitness issues and he still remains one of the most sharps players on the pitch.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Live Streaming

When Will The Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Take Place?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will take place on Friday, 4 April. The match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

Where Will The Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Take Place?

The Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League match will take place at the Kingdom Arena.

How to watch the live telecast of the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will have a live broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Predicted Lineups

Al-Nassr: Bento; Al-Boushal, Simakan, Lajami, Al-Najdi, Brozovic, Al-Hassan, Duran, Yahya, Mane, Ronaldo