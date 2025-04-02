Lionel Messi's FC Barcelona Homecoming Takes A Massive Hit As La Liga Makes Scathing FFP Decision: Report

FC Barcelona have been dealt a severe blow after La Liga made a fresh FFP ruling regarding the permanent registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. It would also affect Barcelona's potential plans to bring Lionel Messi to the Camp Nou once again.

Barcelona Have Been Dealt A Major Blow

Barcelona had reportedly secured a €100 million deal for the Camp Nou VIP boxes in order to register both Victor and Olmo. But now La Liga has claimed the club didn't include the transaction in the latest audited accounts, which means more uncertainty is looming over the future of Olmo and Victor.

La Liga released a detailed press release also alleging that the club had submitted wrong financial data. They also registered a complaint to the Institute of Accounting and Auditing against the auditor appointed by the club.

Barcelona had been hopeful of meeting the FFP requirements as it would allow the club to get more room in the transfer market as any money they receive from sales of the players would be used in further business.

Lionel Messi Has Been Linked With FC Barcelona