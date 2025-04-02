Lionel Messi's FC Barcelona Homecoming Takes A Massive Hit As La Liga Makes Scathing FFP Decision: Report

Updated April 2nd 2025, 20:34 IST
FC Barcelona have been dealt a severe blow after La Liga made a fresh FFP ruling regarding the permanent registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. It would also affect Barcelona's potential plans to bring Lionel Messi to the Camp Nou once again.
Barcelona had reportedly secured a €100 million deal for the Camp Nou VIP boxes in order to register both Victor and Olmo. But now La Liga has claimed the club didn't include the transaction in the latest audited accounts, which means more uncertainty is looming over the future of Olmo and Victor.
Also Read: FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Know Live Streaming Details, Match Location, Timings, Probable Playing XI and Squads
La Liga released a detailed press release also alleging that the club had submitted wrong financial data. They also registered a complaint to the Institute of Accounting and Auditing against the auditor appointed by the club.
Barcelona had been hopeful of meeting the FFP requirements as it would allow the club to get more room in the transfer market as any money they receive from sales of the players would be used in further business.
Also Read: Chelsea Get Triple Boost As Star Trio Available for Selection in Crucial Premier League Game vs Tottenham Hotspur
The club has been linked with a homecoming for Lionel Messi, but if they cannot resolve their financial situation, it will be very hard for them to lure Messi back to Spain. The Inter Miami star left Barcelona for Paris Saint-German in 2021 and, since then, has been linked with a return to his former stomping ground. Barcelona have done well this season as they are in contention both in the La Liga and Champions League and will also face Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg.
Published April 2nd 2025, 20:34 IST