Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Live In India?

Saudi Pro League: All Ittihad will lock horns with Al Nassr FC in the upcoming match of the Saudi Pro League 2025-2026, on Friday, September 26, at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

The match between the two Saudi giants is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

Al Ittihad and Al Nassr have faced each other 25 times so far. As per the head-to-head record, Al Nassr have an edge over Al Ittihad, but only time will tell which team will win the upcoming clash. Al Nassr clinched 11 wins while Al Ittihad sealed nine victories. Meanwhile, five fixtures between the two giants have ended in a draw.

Al Ittihad have conceded just one defeat and clinched four wins in their previous five fixtures. The Jeddah-based club are coming into this fixture after sealing a 1-0 win over Al Wehda.

Al-Ittihad hold the second position on the Saudi Pro League standings with nine points and have a +6 goal difference.

On the other hand, Al Nassr stand in the top of the Saudi Pro League 2025-2026 table with nine points and have a +11 goal difference. Currently, Al Nassr are at their best form with an unbeaten streak in the past five matches. The Riyadh-based club are coming into this match after clinching a 4-0 win over Jeddah Club at the King's Club.

ALSO READ: Benfica Head Coach Jose Mourinho Responds To Reports Linking Karim Benzema With Move To Liga Portugal Giants

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

When Will The Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will take place on Friday, September 26.

Where Will The Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will take place at the Al Inma Bank Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

What Time Will The Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match Start?

The Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

Where Can You Watch The Live Streaming Of The Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?