Benfica Head Coach Jose Mourinho Responds To Reports Linking Karim Benzema With Move To Liga Portugal Giants: 'Last Thing On His Horizon...'

Liga Portugal: Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho cleared the air after speculation linking Karim Benzema's return to European football started to take a turn on the internet.

Rumours have started to spread on the internet stating that Mourinho and Benzema are on the verge of getting reunited during the January transfer window.

However, Jose Mourinho broke his silence and put a stop to the rumours ahead of Benfica's upcoming Liga Portugal match against Gil Vicente on Saturday, September 27.

From the 2010 to 2013 seasons, Karim Benzema played for Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho's coaching.

Jose Mourinho Reflects On Reports Stating Benzema Joining Benfica

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho said that Benzema's return to European football will be the last thing on the former Real Madrid star's horizon.

"It was the first time I heard his name and the hypothetical possibility. We played a friendly against his team, we talked a bit. The last thing on his horizon is a return to European football and, in this case, to a team like ours," Mourinho said as quoted by Goal.com.

Mourinho pointed out that when a player at Benzema's age leaves top European football for Saudi Arabia, their goal is not to return.

"He'll stay there; he's been happy and won titles, and he's in an enviable financial situation. When you leave top-level European football, at this age, for Saudi Arabia, I don't think the goal is to return. If you talk to me about younger kids who go and after two or three years are at an age to return to European football, yes. But players like Karim, no," he added.

Karim Benzema's Numbers With Al Ittihad

After spending almost 14 years with Real Madrid, Benzema made a shocking switch to the Saudi Pro League and joined Al Ittihad in a free transfer. The French attacker joined Al Ittihad in July 2023. Following that, the 37-year-old played 68 matches and scored 44 goals.