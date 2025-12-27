Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Live Sreaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi Pro League In India?

Al Nassr will aim to maintain its perfect streak when they host Al Akhdoud in a Saudi Pro League fixture on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. can go four points clear of second-placed Al Hilal with a win.

Riding on Joao Felix and Ronaldo, Al Nassr have shown their attacking might as they have already scored 30 goals in the Saudi Arabian top flight. They missed out on the title last season and finished third. But this time, they are looking very adamant, and they are eager to end their title drought. Ronaldo didn't participate in the AFC Champions League Two game against Al Zawraa and will be fresh coming into the game.

Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League Live Streaming Details

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League Match take place?

The Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League match will take place on Saturday, December 27.

Where will the Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League match take place?

The Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League will take place at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League match start?

The Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League match will start at 8:20 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League match?

The Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League match will have a live telecast on Sony Sports India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League match?

The Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League match can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV website and app with a subscription.