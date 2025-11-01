Updated 1 November 2025 at 20:41 IST
Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Saudi Pro League Match Live In India?
Al Nassr hosts Al Feiha in SPL at Al-Awwal Park, aiming to extend their win streak. Ronaldo leads the charge as Al Feiha seeks an upset despite poor form and a tough head-to-head record.
Al Nassr is all set to host Al Feiha in a clinical Saudi Pro League (SPL) match at the Al-Awwal Park. With Cristiano Ronaldo expected to be in action, the Knights of Najd will look to continue their scintillating form in the competition.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will look to extend their Saudi Pro League win streak in Riyadh against Al Feiha, who have had a rollercoaster start to their campaigns. It would be an uphill battle for the visitors as they look to pull off a clinical upset in the competition.
Al Nassr Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Al Feiha
Al-Nassr is coming off a shock loss to Al Ittihad in the King Cup of Champions. But that would not shake their confidence as the team is looking to bounce back to their winning ways and extend their SPL win streak.
The hosts have been undefeated in their past five Saudi Pro League outings and are currently at the top of the standings. Another win would help them tighten their grip at the top.
Al Feiha's run has been rocky so far, scoring two wins, two losses and two draws and hasn't picked up the momentum in the competition so far. They are coming off a 2-1 loss to Al Taawoun, and facing Al Nassr in an away fixture would pose a massive challenge to them.
The team requires consistency when they face the Knights of Najd in the upcoming SPL competition. Their head-to-head numbers aren't great either, as Al Nasse have dominated them by winning their last three home fixtures against Al Feiha.
Al Nassr vs Al Feiha, Saudi Pro League: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here
When Will The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League Match Take Place?
The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League match will take place on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 11:00 PM IST.
Where Will The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League Match Take Place?
The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League match will take place at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
How To Watch The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League match live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.
