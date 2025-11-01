Updated 1 November 2025 at 10:42 IST
Premier League Matchweek 10: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures And Live Streaming Details
Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will take on each other in the headline clash of Matchweek 10. Heading into the weekend, Arsenal are comfortably sitting on the top of the Premier League points table
A lot will be at stake in Premier League Matchweek Ten with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea locking horns with each other in the headline clash. With every passing week, things are going from bad to worse for Arne Slot's Liverpool. Once considered as the league's best side, Liverpool seem to have lost their touch. They have lost four consecutive games against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Brentford. Arne Slot's Liverpool are at 15 points from nine games and they are in dire need to change things around.
Arsenal, on the other hand, have continued to dominate the league. Mikel Arteta's team has accumulated 22 points from 9 games. After playing out a 1-1 draw against Manchester City in Matchweek 5, The Gunners have ended up winning four games against the bounce. Ruben Amorim's Manchester United, on the other hand, are slowly and steadily gaining momentum. Mbeumo is in red-hot form and he has single-handedly led to United's resurgence in the ongoing league.
Here Are The Fixtures For Matchweek Ten
Saturday, November 1, 2025
- 8:30 PM: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United
- 8:30 PM: Burnley vs Arsenal
- 8:30 PM: Crystal Palace vs Brentford
- 8:30 PM: Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- 8:30 PM: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
- 11:00 PM: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Sunday, November 2, 2025
- 1:30 AM: Liverpool vs Aston Villa
- 7:30 PM: West Ham United vs Newcastle United
- 10:00 PM: Manchester City vs Bournemouth
Tuesday, November 4, 2025
- 1:30 AM: Sunderland vs Everton
Here's How To Watch Premier League Matchweek Ten
Fans can catch all the action of the upcoming Matchweek Ten on the Star Sports channels or stream them on the Disney+ Hotstar application or website. International users can watch the games on Peacock in the USA, Sky Sports in the UK, Optus Sport in Australia, and DAZN in Canada.
