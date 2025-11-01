Premier League Matchweek 10: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures And Live Streaming Details

A lot will be at stake in Premier League Matchweek Ten with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea locking horns with each other in the headline clash. With every passing week, things are going from bad to worse for Arne Slot's Liverpool. Once considered as the league's best side, Liverpool seem to have lost their touch. They have lost four consecutive games against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Brentford. Arne Slot's Liverpool are at 15 points from nine games and they are in dire need to change things around.



Arsenal, on the other hand, have continued to dominate the league. Mikel Arteta's team has accumulated 22 points from 9 games. After playing out a 1-1 draw against Manchester City in Matchweek 5, The Gunners have ended up winning four games against the bounce. Ruben Amorim's Manchester United, on the other hand, are slowly and steadily gaining momentum. Mbeumo is in red-hot form and he has single-handedly led to United's resurgence in the ongoing league.

Here Are The Fixtures For Matchweek Ten

Saturday, November 1, 2025

8:30 PM: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United

Sunday, November 2, 2025

1:30 AM: Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Tuesday, November 4, 2025

1:30 AM: Sunderland vs Everton

Here's How To Watch Premier League Matchweek Ten