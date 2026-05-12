Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi Pro League In India?

Al-Nassr will host archrivals Al-Hilal in a title-defining Saudi Pro League clash on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo's side needs just three points from their remaining two matches to lift their first Saudi Pro League title since 2019.

An uncharacteristic loss to Al-Qadsiah had put a roadblock to Al-Nassr's potential title dream. But they have bounced back with a 4-2 win over Al-Shabab. A win over Karim Benzema's team will hand Ronaldo his first title since his arrival in Saudi Arabia.

But a loss could potentially damage Al-Nassr's title ambitions severely. Al-Hilal are currently on a four-match winning run in all competitions and are fresh from their King Cup of Champions title triumph. It remains to be seen how things unfold on Tuesday.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League Live Streaming Details

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League Match take place?

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The Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League match will take place on Tuesday, May 12.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League match take place?

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The Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League match will take place at Al Awwal Park, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League match start?

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League match?

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League match will not have a live telecast in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League match?