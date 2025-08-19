Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi Super Cup Semifinal In India?

Al-Nassr will face Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal at the Hong Kong Stadium on Tuesday. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side will aim to start their season on a winning note.

Al-Nassr are yet to get their hand on the Saudi Super Cup title, while Al Hilal and Al-Ittihad have already grabbed three titles among themselves. Al-Nassr finished third in the Saudi Pro League title last season with Al-Ittihad running away with the title. Ronaldo has extended his stay with the Saudi Arabian side and will be eager to add some more titles to his tally.

The Portuguese has been named in the starting XI alongside Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman and Joao Felix.

In the other semifinal, Al Ahli will face Al Qadsiah.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Super Cup Semifinal Live Streaming

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Super Cup semifinal Match be played?

The Saudi Super Cup semifinal match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad will be played on Tuesday. The match will kick off at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Super Cup semifinal match be played?

The Saudi Super Cup semifinal match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad will take place at the Hong Kong Stadium.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Super Cup semifinal match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Saudi Super Cup semifinal match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Super Cup semifinal match in India?