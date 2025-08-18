Gianluigi Donnarumma to Manchester United? Club Legend Wayne Rooney Urges Ruben Amorim to Sign Italian Goalkeeper

The football season has gotten underway for Premier League giants Manchester United, but they did not start it in the best of fashion as they lost 1-0 to Arsenal. To make things worse, there remains no clarity over who their best goalkeeper is heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

The designated number one is Andre Onana, and Altay Bayandir is his back-up - but neither have inspired confidence and that has led one former United player to tell them to direct their attentions elsewhere.

Former United and Everton player Wayne Rooney has urged the side to sign wantaway Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is not part of PSG's plans for this season.

Why Wayne Rooney Wants Gianluigi Donnarumma

Rooney believes the Italian is one of the best players in the world at his position and that it would be ‘crazy’ if the club did not try and sign him.

"Onana's come in, you know, he's a fantastic goalkeeper, but he certainly didn't fill us with confidence last season. I think with Donnarumma, he's 26, he's one of the best 'keepers in the world. It'd be crazy if Manchester United don't go for him," Rooney told BBC Sport.

Indeed, it is hard to argue with his logic as Donnarumma has consistently proven himself to be one of the top shot-stoppers in the world - but it seems one club are ahead of United in the race to sign him.

Man City to Sign Him Instead?

United's rivals Manchester City are that side - as while they do have Ederson and the recently-signed James Trafford on their books, the availability of a world-class operator like the Italian made them take notice.

Donnarumma minced no words when publicly addressing his impending exit, which has been triggered by PSG manager Luis Enrique as he wants a goalkeeper more comfortable with the ball at his feet.

"Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success. I am disappointed and disheartened. I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done," he said in a statement posted on social media.