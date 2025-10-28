Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The King's Cup of Champions Match Live In India?

Al Nassr will compete in a crucial Round of 16 fixture at the King Cup of Champions and will be hosting Al Ittihad in a pivotal fixture.

Two of the biggest Saudi football outfits will lock horns in what is expected to be a thrilling battle of energy and drama.

It will be a contest with a lot of historical weight, as Al Nassr and Al Ittihad are two of the fiercest competitors in the SPL.

Stars will be out and about in action, and expect proper strategy implementation from both sides. The winner advances a step ahead in the Round of 16 competition.

Al Nassr To Host Al Ittihad In Riyadh For Round Of 16 Action At King Cup Of Champions

Al Nassr have been at their best shape and are coming off a ten-game winning streak. They have defeated teams like FC Goa, Al Hazm, Al Fateh, and others to cement their position as a dominant side.

The side has renewed confidence with its recent performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be in action and continue his brilliant streak in the game. High-profile stars and proper squad depth have made them a fierce competitor.

Al Nassr will play at home, and they have a psychological edge in the competition.

But Al Ittihad would not be an easy competitor. The team has put up a stretch of mixed performances, with two losses, two wins and two draws in the SPL competitions.

The visiting side is coming off a loss to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, and they look to put up a strong competition against Al Nassr.

Al Ittihad boasts a balanced squad that excels in attack and defence. They would look to deliver a convincing performance in the upcoming Round of 16 action.

Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad King Cup of Champions Match Take Place?

The Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad King Cup of Champions match will take place on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 11:30 PM IST.

Where Will The Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad King Cup of Champions Match Take Place?

The Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad King Cup of Champions match will take place at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

