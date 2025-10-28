Big Injury Concern For Real Madrid, Defender Dani Carvajal To Be Sidelined For Few Months After Knee Surgery

Real Madrid have continued to assert their domination on the 2025-26 season of La Liga. Courtesy of their win against Barcelona, Los Blancos are at the top of the La Liga points table. Real Madrid have 27 points to their name, with nine victories from ten games. With emotions running high and tempers flaring, Real Madrid inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Hansi Flick's men at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Defender Dani Carvajal Undergoes Knee Surgery

Despite a dominant show in the La Liga so far, Real Madrid have dealt with an injury blow to their star defender Dani Carvajal. The club confirmed that Carvajal had an arthroscopic surgery, and he will now be sidelined for a few months. Los Blancos also confirmed that the surgery carried out on his right knee was successful.

As of now, the club hasn't given an official word on Carvajal's return to the pitch, but he is expected to be out of action for two to three months. The Spanish defender had recently featured in the El Clasico as he had replaced Federico Valverde in the 72nd minute. He did play till the final whistle but later complained about knee pain. The 33-year-old has made only eight appearances for the club this season.

Knee injury is something that has taken a lot of time out of Carvajal's career. The Real Madrid star was also out of action for nine months after he had sustained a knee injury in 2024. Real Madrid are also sweating over Trent Alexander-Arnold's fitness, who is nursing a hamstring injury. Los Blancos play Valencia next, and they will like to continue their winning momentum.

'Our captain, Dani Carvajal, underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right knee today. The operation was performed by Dr Manuel Leyes under the supervision of Real Madrid's medical team. Carvajal will begin his recovery programme in the coming days,' the club said in an official statement.

