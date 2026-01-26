Updated 26 January 2026 at 21:06 IST
Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi Pro League Match In India?
Al Nassr is set to host Al Taawoun at the Al Awwal Park for their Saudi Pro League clash on January 26, 2026, while hoping to keep their two-game winning streak alive.
Al Nassr is set to host Al Taawoun at the Al Awwal Park for their Saudi Pro League clash on January 26, 2026. The hosts will look to keep their two-game winning streak alive in an attempt to maintain pressure on league leaders Al Hilal.
With 37 points in the Saudi Pro League table, Al Nassr are currently sitting in fourth position after 16 games, seven points behind Al Hilal and three points behind second -placed Al Ahli Saudi. Notably, Al Nassr have won seven of their last eight league games at Al Awwal Park, and would be hoping to add another to their tally.
Al Taawoun, on the other hand, are currently sitting in fifth position with 35 points and have been one of the best teams in the Saudi Pro League so far this season.
Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming Details
When will the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun be played?
The Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun will be played on Monday, January 26, 2026.
Where will the Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun take place?
The Saudi Pro League clash will be played at the Al Awwal Park, Riyadh.
What time will the clash between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun start?
The Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun is scheduled to kick off at 11 PM IST.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the match between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun in India?
The live telecast of the clash between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network
Where can you watch the live-stream of the match between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun in India?
The Saudi Pro League match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV website and app with a subscription.
