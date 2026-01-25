Injured Argentina Defender Juan Foyth Set To Miss World Cup

Argentina defender Juan Foyth has ruptured his left Achilles tendon while playing for Villarreal in the Spanish league and is set to miss the World Cup.

Foyth was injured in the 23rd minute of Villarreal’s 2-0 loss to Real Madrid on Saturday.

Villarreal said Sunday that tests confirmed the injury.

The club said it will “provide further information in due course regarding the surgical procedure he will have to undergo.”

Recovery time for such injuries can be up to a year, meaning the 28-year-old central defender likely won’t be able to play in the World Cup that begins in June.

