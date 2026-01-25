Updated 25 January 2026 at 22:03 IST
Injured Argentina Defender Juan Foyth Set To Miss World Cup
Argentina defender Juan Foyth has ruptured his left Achilles tendon while playing for Villarreal in the Spanish league and is set to miss the World Cup.
Foyth was injured in the 23rd minute of Villarreal’s 2-0 loss to Real Madrid on Saturday.
Villarreal said Sunday that tests confirmed the injury.
The club said it will “provide further information in due course regarding the surgical procedure he will have to undergo.”
Recovery time for such injuries can be up to a year, meaning the 28-year-old central defender likely won’t be able to play in the World Cup that begins in June.
Foyth has had long-term knee and shoulder injuries in the past. He recently had his contract with Villarreal extended until 2029.
