Al Nassr vs Al Wasl Live Streaming: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In Tonight's AFC Champions League Match-Up?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will be up for action in the AFC Champions League when they will lock horns against UAE's Al Wasl. With the action happening at Al Awwal Park, it will be a home game for Ronaldo's side. Al Nassr has been in solid shape and are the favourites to win the fixture, with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to score at least one goal in the competition. On the other hand, it will be an uphill task for Al Wasl, as they would be the underdogs against CR7's side. Ahead of the competition, take a look at all the details of the match, including the timings, venue, and predicted line-ups.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo looks fit and will be ready for action when Al Nassr faced Al Wasl in the upcoming AFC Champions League fixture.

When Will The Al Nassr vs Al Wasl Match Match Take Place?

The match between Al Nassr and Al Wasl is going to take place on Monday, February 03, 2025. The match is expected to kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

Where Will The Al Nassr vs Al Wasl Match Match Take Place?

The Al Nassr vs Al Wasl AFC Champions League match would take place at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How To Watch The Al Nassr vs Al Wasl Match Live Telecast In India?

The Al Nassr vs Al Wasl match match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Network.

How To Watch The Al Nassr vs Al Wasl Match Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the Al Nassr vs Al Wasl match live streaming via the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Al Nassr vs Al Wasl Match Live Streaming In The UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Al Nassr vs Al Wasl match match LIVE on TrillerTV+.

How To Watch Al Nassr vs Al Wasl Match Live Streaming In The US

Fans in the US can watch the Al Nassr vs Al Wasl match live on Paramount+.

Al Nassr vs Al Wasl: Predicted Line-Ups

Al Wasl: Al-Senani (gk), Awad, Jeong, Perez, Saleh, Sidibe, Surour, Diallo, Gimenez, Lima, Santos