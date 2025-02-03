Published 19:04 IST, February 3rd 2025
Never Agreed To Kiss From Former Spanish Football Chief: Jenni Hermoso Tells Trial Court
Jenni Hermoso has Testified against Former Spanish Football President Luis Rubiales over the kiss incident which prompted widespread outrage and protests.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Luis Rubiales sparked worldwide outrage after the former Spanish Football Kingpin kissed Jenni Hermoso after Spain's World Cup Win in 2023. The moment was a heavily disputed matter, which fueled extensive debates over sexism in the realm of sports and athletics. A moment which was supposed to be Hermoso's biggest achievement turned out to be a disaster because of Rubiales' actions, who recently went on trial. The Women's World Cup winner presented her testimony in front of the court after the trial began on Monday.
Jenni Hermoso Testifies Against Luis Rubiales Over Non-Consensual Kiss During World Cup Celebration
At the trial of former Spanish Football chief Luis Rubiales in Madrid, Jenni Hermoso expressed her disappointment at what transpired on what should have been one of the biggest days of her professional football career. She also confronted Rubiales' actions after Spain's World Cup win in Australia while responding to the prosecutor's question at the Madrid High Court. After being asked whether the kiss during the award ceremony was consensual, she responded, "Never."
"I didn't hear or understand anything. The next thing he did was to grab me by the ears and kiss me on the mouth," Jenni Hermoso said during the trial.
"As a woman, I felt disrespected. It was a moment that stained one of the happiest days of my life. For me, it is very important to say that at no point did I seek that act, let alone expect it," Hermoso added.
Also Read: 'We Are Here To Help Him': Manchester United Defender Lisandro Martinez Leaves The Pitch In Tears Following Knee Injury
Hermoso Reveals Shocking Details On What Happened After Kiss Fiasco
Hermoso disclosed during the court trial that she was brought aside shortly after the kiss and asked to hand in a declaration which downplayed the incident, but she declined. She also mentioned that when Rubiales was being accused of assault on social media after the incident went viral, he asked her to film a video with him on the flight home.
While the 47-year-old Luis Rubiales had to step down, he continues to deny the charges made by the Spanish footballer. Coach Jorge Vilda, Spain's ex-marketing chief Rubén Rivera and former sporting director Albert Luque are also named in the trial, and they have also denied any wrongdoings as well.
Also Read: Barcelona Defeat Deportivo Alaves 1-0 To Cut Gap To Real Madrid Down To Four Points In La Liga Title Race
Updated 19:04 IST, February 3rd 2025