sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 23:16 IST, October 19th 2024

Alejandro Garnacho goal sparks Manchester United fightback win against Brentford

Alejandro Garnacho scored from a brilliant volley as Manchester United fought back to beat Brentford 2-1 in the English Premier League.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Alejandro Garnacho
Alejandro Garnacho reacts after missing a chance to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brentford at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester | Image: AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:16 IST, October 19th 2024