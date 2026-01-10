Algeria vs Nigeria Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Cup Of Nations Quarter-Final Match In India?

Algeria is set to lock horns with Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals on January 10, 2026, at the Marrakech Stadium in Marrakech, Morocco. Algeria snuck past DR Congo in the Round of 16 after a 119th-minute winner by Adil Boulbina. While the Fennec Foxes were no way at their best against DR Congo, they still managed to qualify for the next round after the last-minute winner.

Meanwhile, standing in Algeria's way in the quarter-finals are Nigeria, who will be spearheaded by Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen. The former Napoli player scored a double against Mozambique, taking his tally to three goals in this tournament, equaling Algeria's Riyad Mahrez's goal tally.

With 12 goals scored so far in the AFCON, Nigeria will look forward to sealing their first Africa Cup of Nations title since 2013.

Advertisement

Algeria vs Nigeria Live Streaming Details

When will the Algeria vs Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations Quarter-Final match be played?

The AFCON quarter-finals clash between Algeria and Nigeria will be played on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Advertisement

Where will the AFCON quarter-finals fixture between Algeria and Nigeria be played?

The upcoming Africa Cup of Nations fixture between Algeria and Nigeria will be played at the Marrakech Stadium in Marrakech, Morocco.

ALSO READ- Bayern Munich Coach Vincent Kompany Heaps Praises On Youngster Lennart Karl After Real Madrid Comments

When will the AFCON quarter-finals match between Algeria and Nigeria start?

The kickoff time for the quarter-finals fixture between Algeria vs Nigeria is 9:30 PM IST on January 10, 2026.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Algeria vs Nigeria match in India?

Unfortunately, the Algeria vs Nigeria match in the quarter-finals of the AFCON will not be available for live telecast in India.

Where can you live-stream the match between Algeria and Nigeria in India?