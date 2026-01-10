Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FA Cup Live In India?

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Aston Villa in an FA Cup 3rd round clash on Saturday. The North Londoners are winless in their last three Premier League matches and this will be an opportunity for Thomas Frank's men to breathe some life into their season.

Captain Cristian Romero will serve a one-match ban as he has been punished by the FA for his conduct in the Liverpool game. On the other hand, Aston Villa have been on a roll and are currently 3rd in the Premier League table. They last lifted the FA Cup title in the 1986-87 season and given their current form, they can definitely be considered as one of the contenders this time.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa, FA Cup Live Streaming Details

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa FA Cup Match take place?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa FA Cup match will take place on Saturday, January 10, 2025.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa FA Cup match take place?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa FA Cup will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England.

What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa FA Cup match start?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa FA Cup match will start at 11:15 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa FA Cup match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa FA Cup match can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 11:15 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa FA Cup match?