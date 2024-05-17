Advertisement

FC Barcelona will take on Almeria at the Estadio Mediterraneo in La Liga match number 36. With Real Madrid taking an unassailable lead, the league is done and dusted. However, both these teams are engaged in their respective battles. For Barcelona, it is the challenge of finishing second in the standings and for Almeria is at the bottom of the table, they need to win all their matches to have any chance of surviving the relegation threat. Thus, an intriguing matchup is lined up, let's find out who comes out on top.

Ahead of the start of the match, let's get hold of the live streaming details and find out how to watch the match live.

Where will Almeria vs Barcelona La Liga match be played?

The Liga match between Almeria vs Barcelona will be played at Estadio Mediterráneo.

When will Almeria vs Barcelona La Liga match be played?

The La Liga match between Almeria vs Barcelona will be played at 1 AM IST on Friday, May 17.

How to watch Almeria vs Barcelona La Liga match in India?

The Almeria vs Barcelona La Liga match will be live telecast in India on Sports 18.

How to watch Almeria vs Barcelona La Liga match live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Almeria vs Barcelona live streaming in India on the Jio Cinema app.

How to watch Almeria vs Barcelona La Liga match live streaming in USA?

In the USA, the La Liga match between Almeria vs Barcelona will be broadcast live on ESPN +. The Almeria vs Barcelona live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app and Fubo TV.

How to watch Almeria vs Barcelona La Liga match live streaming in the UK?

Fans residing in the UK can watch Almeria vs Barcelona live streaming on the Premier Sports Player. The live broadcast of El Clasico in UK will take place on Premier Sports.

How to watch Almeria vs Barcelona La Liga match live streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the Almeria vs Barcelona live streaming in Australia on Optus sport.