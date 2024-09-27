sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |

Published 05:58 IST, September 27th 2024

Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen aim to spoil Bayern Munich's Oktoberfest party mood

What better way for Bayern Munich to add to the Oktoberfest mood than to humble the reigning Bundesliga champion? And what better way for Bayer Leverkusen to spoil the party than by beating Bayern again?

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Xabi Alonso celebrates Bundesliga triumph
Xabi Alonso celebrates Bundesliga triumph | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

05:58 IST, September 27th 2024