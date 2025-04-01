Amid 115 Charges of Financial Fraud, Manchester City Face Another Setback as Star Striker Set to Be Ruled Out Till May

It is safe to say that the 2024-25 season has been one to forget for Manchester City, and they have been dealt another blow as star striker Erling Haaland will be missing a significant amount of time out due to injury.

Haaland was on the scoresheet as Man City beat Bournemouth 2-1 in the FA Cup quarterfinals, but was seen leaving the Vitality Stadium in a walking boot and that sparked fears of a big injury.

And that has now been confirmed by manager Pep Guardiola, who said the Norwegian is set to miss anything between five to seven weeks due to an ankle injury, effectively ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

ALSO READ | Major Relief For Ruben Amorim, Star Manchester United Duo Set To Return Against Nottingham Forest

"The doctors told me between five and seven weeks (out). So hopefully for the end of season and FIFA Club World Cup he will be ready," Guardiola said.

It means Haaland will miss the business end of City's Premier League fixtures.

City's Troubles Mount Amid Charges of Financial Fraud

The club are also dealing with problems off the field, as they face over 115 charges of financial irregularity from the Premier League - charges the club vehemently deny.

The hearing for the case ended in December but it is believed an actual verdict is still some time away as the details of the case are vast in nature.

And to make things worse, the club could potentially end the season without a trophy as they are only in contention for the FA Cup.

Can City Cope Without Haaland?

Guardiola hinted that City would need to ‘adjust’ to the reality of not having Haaland around.

"Erling’s numbers have been exceptional. He is an incredible threat for long balls and to the centre of goal. We will have to adjust with other players."

The FA Cup final, which City will aim to reach, is scheduled for May 17, just a day shy of seven weeks since Haaland's injury.