Premier League: Major Relief For Ruben Amorim, Star Manchester United Duo Set To Return Against Nottingham Forest

Ruben Amorim claps his hands before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at the Old Trafford Stadium | Image: AP Photo

Manchester United have received a major injury boost ahead of their trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. United have endured a difficult period in the English top flight, and their priority will be to finish in the top half of the table.

Injury issues have plagued United's season as several players are being treated in the treatment room. Ahead of the match, Ruben Amorim has provided a positive fitness update. The Man United manager reveled both Leny Yori and Harry Maguire will return against Nottingham Forest.

As quoted by the official Manchester United website he said, “Luke is not ready yet,”

“We are starting doing some drills with the team. But we are getting Luke, Mason is feeling better, he was already on the bench in the last game.

“I think Kobbie is almost returning also but not ready for this game. Jonny Evans is recovering, Ayden is recovering.

“Who else? Licha is out you know, I think that’s it. Maguire is also ready to go to the game. Yoro, yes.”

United will also avail the service of Patrick Dorgu, who is all set to return after serving a three-match suspension. Yoro wasn't available for the last two game while Maguire missed the last four games for United. Lisandro Martinez has already been ruled out for the rest of the season, so Amorim will welcome both the defenders with open arms.