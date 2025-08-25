Amid AIFF-FSDL Tussle, Ten I-League Clubs Seek Promotion And Relegation System In Indian Super League: Report

The ongoing stand-off between the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) took a new turn. The Indian Super League 2025-26 season has been delayed as the Master Rights Agreement, which is scheduled to expire in December this year, hasn't been renewed.

I-League Clubs Wrote Letter Demanding Promotion-Relegation In ISL

The Supreme Court directed both AIFF and FSDL to reach a consensus before the next hearing. Now it has emerged that 10 I-League clubs wrote a letter to the amicus curiae of the ongoing constitution case requesting to include promotion and relegation in the new MRA. As per Sportstar, Aizawl FC, Namdhari FC, Rajasthan United, Dempo SC, Gokulam Kerala, Real Kashmir, Sreenidi Deccan, Shillong Lajong, Diamond Harbour FC and Chanmari FC signed the letter, which is expected to add a new layer to the ongoing tussle.

As accessed by Sportstar, the letter stated, “It must be recalled that the AFC Roadmap, jointly finalised with the AIFF in 2019, clearly envisaged the implementation of a promotion and relegation system between the Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League.

“Any deviation from this agreed framework would risk turning the ISL into a closed league, contrary to the principles of fair competition."

Will AIFF and FSL Resolve Their Issues?

AIFF and FSDL are all set to meet on Monday to determine the future course of action. Their priority will be to finalise the MRA and announce a potential date for the ISL to start. A number of ISL clubs have suspended their operations, but both Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa are preparing for the AFC Champions League 2 as things stand.