AIFF And FSDL Directed By Supreme Court to Resolve Ongoing 'MRA' Crisis, Next Hearing on August 28

The Supreme Court has asked the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to reach a consensus regarding the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) ahead of the next hearing. The current MRA is scheduled to expire in December.

As per reports, Justice Sri Narasimha and Justice Joymalya Bagchi have set the next hearing for August 28. FSDL has put a hold on the ISL 2025-26, and the future of Indian football has been in complete doldrums. Fearing uncertainty, A number of football clubs, including the likes of Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC, suspended their operations.

Is AIFF FSDL Partnership Under Threat?

The current partnership has stood in place since 2010, and FSDL has reportedly been paying AIFF a whopping 50 crore every year in order to manage the ISL and the Indian National Team. The postponement of the ISL has forced AIFF to prepone the Super Cup and a meeting regarding its dates will be held in the next few days as it stands. As per reports, FSDL had mooted a new plan for the new contract in which the clubs would be offered a 60% stake, while FSDL and AIFF would hold 26% and 14% respectively.

ISL CLubs Held A Meeting With AIFF On August 7

Earlier, the Supreme Court barred the AIFF from taking any further decision until the top court provides its verdict on the constitution.

The ISL clubs had a meeting with AIFF on August 7, and on August 14, the AIFF revealed that the dates of the upcoming ISL will depend on the outcome of the Supreme Court's verdict, provided all the legal counsel of the ISL clubs agree. They also indicated that a preparation time of 60 days would be required for the ISL to start.