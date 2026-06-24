Amid Backlash, FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino Defends World Cup Hydration Breaks: 'We Make Zero Additional Revenues'

Hydration breaks at the FIFA World Cup 2026 have not found many supporters, as it seems. Keeping in mind the heat in North America, FIFA introduced breaks in both halves to keep players hydrated and deal with the extreme heat. In this maiden 48-team affair, hydration breaks have been introduced for the first time.

FIFA Chief Defended Hydration Breaks

There hasn't been much support for the hydration breaks, as in many matches the crowd has jeered the breaks, and the biggest glaring factor has been that the hydration breaks are in place for all venues regardless of their location. There have been arguments about why a stadium like Atlanta with roofs and air conditioning would need hydration breaks.

Some coaches and players have also spoken openly about it and now FIFA chief Gianni Infantino defended, insisting FIFA doesn't get any revenue from it. As quoted by the Associated Press, he said, “If we were to use hydration breaks only in those matches where it was too hot and not in the other matches, we would give an advantage or a disadvantage to some of the coaches or some of the teams,” he said. “Why would the coach have the opportunity to influence the game in one match just because it’s hot and in another match where it’s a bit less hot, he wouldn’t have this opportunity?”

“Broadcasters maybe, they make, they generate more. I don’t know, that’s great for them. But for us, we make zero additional revenues.”

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The likes of Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and England coach Thomas Tuchel have also criticised the hydration breaks.