Amid Benjamin Sesko Transfer Tussle, Newcastle United Reject Liverpool FC Offer For Alexander Isak: Report

Newcastle United have reportedly rejected an offer from Liverpool FC for Alexander Isak. The Sweden international striker is currently training on his own at his former club Real Sociedad's training facilities.

Newcastle United Reject Liverpool FC Offer For Alexander Isak

As per Sky Sports, the offer was worth in excess of £100 million, but Newcastle have maintained their firm stance that the player is not for sale and have slapped a £150 million price tag on the player. Isak is recovering from a thigh injury and wasn't included in the squad for their pre-season tour. The player has already informed the club that he is seeking new opportunities and wants to leave St. James' Park.

As per The Athletic, the club has offered a new deal to the 25-year-old, which will include a 2026 release clause, but the player has maintained a strong stance that he doesn't want to continue with the Magpies. He joined Newcastle from Sociedad and scored 62 goals in all competitions so far. His tally of 23 goals helped Newcastle secure a 5th place finish in the Premier League and grab a spot in the Champions League.

