Amid Benjamin Sesko Transfer Tussle, Newcastle United Reject Liverpool FC Offer For Alexander Isak: Report

Updated 1 August 2025 at 18:13 IST
Newcastle United have reportedly rejected an offer from Liverpool FC for Alexander Isak. The Sweden international striker is currently training on his own at his former club Real Sociedad's training facilities.
As per Sky Sports, the offer was worth in excess of £100 million, but Newcastle have maintained their firm stance that the player is not for sale and have slapped a £150 million price tag on the player. Isak is recovering from a thigh injury and wasn't included in the squad for their pre-season tour. The player has already informed the club that he is seeking new opportunities and wants to leave St. James' Park.
As per The Athletic, the club has offered a new deal to the 25-year-old, which will include a 2026 release clause, but the player has maintained a strong stance that he doesn't want to continue with the Magpies. He joined Newcastle from Sociedad and scored 62 goals in all competitions so far. His tally of 23 goals helped Newcastle secure a 5th place finish in the Premier League and grab a spot in the Champions League.
Should Newcastle let go of Isak, they have identified RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko as his potential replacement. But according to Sky Sports, Manchester United have held initial talks with RB Leipzig over a potential deal for Sesko and hold the upper hand. However, it has emerged that Sesko would prefer a move to Old Trafford despite United's poor display last season. United have also looked at Aston Villa frontman Ollie Watkins, but recruitment director Christopher Vivell is convinced of Sesko's potential and is leading the negotiations. Newcastle need to move fast in order to defeat Manchester United in the race for Sesko.
