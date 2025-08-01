How Both Rasmus Hojlund And Benjamin Sesko Will Fit In Manchester United's Game Plan? Surprising Ruben Amorim Strategy Revealed: Report

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, as per multiple reports. Ruben Amorim has already strengthened his side with the arrival of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, and it seems the Red Devils want to enter the new season with another new forward in their ranks.

Manchester United Interested IN RB Leipzig Frontman Benjamin Sesko

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have held initial talks with RB Leipzig over a potential deal for Sesko, but Newcastle United are also in the fray as Alexander Isak has reportedly been linked with a move to Liverpool. However, it has emerged that Sesko would prefer a move to Old Trafford despite United's poor display last season. United have also looked at Aston Villa frontman Ollie Watkins, but recruitment director Christopher Vivell is convinced of Sesko's potential and is leading the negotiations.

How Both Benjamin Sesko And Rasmus Hojlund Would Fit INto Ruben Amorim's Plan

Should United bring in Sesko, it would further put a doubt on Rasmus Hojlund's future. United reportedly paid a whopping £72 million to Atalanta for his services two years ago, but the Danish striker hasn't really justified his price tag as things stand. But he has shown glimpses of improvement in the pre-season matches, and now it has emerged that Ruben Amorim wants to keep Hojlund at the club as he feels the arrival of Sesko would offer stiff competition, which could enhance Hojlund's potential.

As per the Sun, fighting for game time would force Hojlund to up his level, and both Sesko and he could benefit from this approach as things stand. Lack of finishing in front of the goal has been a problem for Unite,d and they only found the net 44 times in the Premier League compared to Liverpool's 86, who ran away with the title.