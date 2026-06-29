Amid Fairytale FIFA World Cup Run, Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Accused Of Rape, Investigation Underway Ahead of Argentina R032 Tie

Cape Verde have been the surprise package in this ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. With three draws in the group stage, they became the third smallest country ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup knockouts and will now face the mighty Argentina. But Cape Verde's feat has been marred as their captain has been accused of rape.

Cape Verde captain Accused Of Rape

As per Brazilian media outlet Globo, Ryan Mendes is at the centre of a massive controversy. As per the report, Mendes is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who worked as a translator during the FIFA Series held in New Zealand, back in March this year. As per the woman, the Cape Verde captain entered his hotel room in Auckland and assaulted her both physically and sexually.

As per Globo, she later underwent a medical examination, which uncovered bruises in several parts of her body. She also provided photographs to the police related to the assault. Investigation is still ongoing and criminal charges are yet to be filed.

In a statement to USA Today, FIFA confirmed they were in constant contact with the New Zealand authorities and would not further comment on this matter. Cape Verde could create history when they take on Lionel Messi's Argentina on July 4 at Miami Stadium.

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After Wales in 1958 and the Republic of Ireland in 1990, Cape Verde became the 3rd country to qualify for the knockouts with three consecutive draws in the group stage to qualify as one of the best 3rd placed teams.