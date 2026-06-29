Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland or Harry Kane - Who Will Win Golden Boot at 2026 FIFA World Cup?

2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot: And finally, we know the 32 teams that will now battle it out in a knockout format where it will be all to play for every time. In fact, the race for the Golden Boot (highest scorer) has also heated up thanks to some mind-boggling goals. Some top names leading the Golden Boot race are Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Erling Haaland among others. All these superstars got their WC campaign off to a rollicking start, but the question is - who will bag the prestigious Golden Boot at the end of the marquee event?

In this article, we will also take a close look at the top contenders and also analyse their tournament thus far.

Golden Boot Race

Lionel Messi: The Argentine icon is seriously making it his World Cup. After hammering a hattrick in his first game of the tournament against Algeria, Messi came up with the goods against against Austria. He scored a brace against the European country and then he scored a solitary goal against Jordan. Messi has played attacking football and has been extremely inspirational. There is no doubt Messi has a real good opportunity to bag the prestigious award, but for that to happen, Argentina need to take their campaign deep. For the unversed, Messi has never won the Golden Boot and this time - he has a golden opportunity.

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Kylian Mbappe: France is through to the round of 32 and Kylian Mbappe has played a major role in it. France has won all their matches and look like one of the frontrunners for the title as well. Mbappe has scored four goals and has a couple of assists to his name as well. In the last edition, he won the Golden Boot and this year he is playing like a man inspired to defend his 2022 crown. Usually, the Golden Boot goes to a player whose team makes the semi-final or the final. The problem is - France will not have it easy till then as they are likely to face Germany in the round of 16.

Erling Haaland: The tall, well-built footballer has been winning hearts. Not only has his four goals helped Norway qualify for the round of 32, but when he is in form - Norway look like world-beaters. He is a confident man and that at times gives him all the belief he needs. Recently, he was asked about who according to him is the best goal-scorer in the world. To that, he claimed "I'm up there" but also admitted that Mbappe and Harry Kane have more goals than him this season. If Haaland has to win the Golden Boot, Norway would have to hope of making it deep in the tournament.

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