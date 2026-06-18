Amid FIFA World Cup 2026, Real Madrid Confim The Signing Of France Defender Ibrahima Konaté

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of French defender Ibrahima Konaté on a free transfer following his departure from Premier League side Liverpool. The La Liga giants have tied him down to a four-year contract at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Konaté spent four seasons in the Premier League with Liverpool, having joined the club in July 2021. During his time at Anfield, he made 183 appearances and scored seven goals.

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Real Madrid Sign Ibrahima Konaté

Real Madrid announced the deal through their official social media channels, ending days of speculation about the 27-year-old’s move to Los Blancos. The club confirmed that Konaté has signed a contract running until June 30, 2030.

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“Real Madrid CF and Ibrahima Konaté have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2030,” the statement read.

Konaté’s arrival strengthens Real Madrid’s backline ahead of the upcoming season, and notably, the club secured his services without paying a transfer fee.

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Los Blancos endured a disappointing 2025–26 campaign, failing to win a single trophy and finishing second in La Liga with 86 points from 38 matches. In response, the club appointed José Mourinho, who has already moved to reinforce the squad’s defensive options.

Ibrahima Konaté Becomes Jose Mourinho’s Third Signing

Konaté becomes Mourinho’s third signing in his second spell at Real Madrid, following the arrivals of Marc Cucurella and Bernardo Silva. The Frenchman’s profile, combining physicality, pace, and defensive reliability, fits seamlessly into Mourinho’s plans for the team.