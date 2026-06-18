FIFA Issues Response After Iran Instructed To Leave USA Immediately After New Zealand FIFA World Cup Game

FIFA has finally responded after Iran was ordered to leave US soil immediately following their 2-2 draw with Iran in a FIFA World Cup Group G encounter in California. Coach Amir Ghalenoei didn't reveal who gave them the instructions, but he was not happy with the decision. The Iran Football Team wasn't supposed to return to their base in Mexico, as they were planning to spend the night in the hotel in a bid to maximise the recovery process.

FIFA Breaks Silence After Iran Was Ordered To Leave US

Earlier, Iran captain Mehdi Taremi also pointed out that they endured a travel ordeal while coming to the USA from Mexico and went through a rigorous security and other processes, which was supposed to be a very normal and short trip. Several members of the Iran Football, including the federation president, coaching support personnel and media officials, have also been denied visas.

Now a member of the FIFA council slammed the USA for their treatment of Iran. In an interaction with The Observer, the council member said, “How can Iran be expected to compete under the conditions they have been given, in which they have to come from Mexico and have to leave the United States within hours of playing every match?

“Every team is supposed to compete under the same conditions. How can they prepare properly for the matches they have to play?

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“This is not fair at all. There is no doubt about that.”

FIFA World Cup 2026 Has Already Witnessed Controversies

FIFA World Cup 2026 has already been full of controversy. First, Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry to the USA despite being picked up by FIFA to officiate in the tournament. Artan was the African referee of the year in 2025, and a U.S. official spoke to the Associated Press and clarified that the refusal was linked to Artan’s alleged ties with individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist organisations.