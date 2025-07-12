Amid ISL Uncertainty, AIFF Provides Reassurance After Talks With FSDL Hit Roadblocks

The future of the Indian Super League has further deepened into crisis after FSDL put a hold on the next season, citing unresolved contractual issues. The master Rights Agreement between FSDL and AIFF is scheduled to expire on December 8, 2025, and there has been no confirmation regarding an imminent contract renewal ahead of the next ISL campaign.

Indian Super League Hits Major Roadblock

The current partnership has stood in place since 2010, and FSDL has reportedly been paying AIFF a whopping 50 crore every year in order to manage the ISL and the Indian National Team. But now, as per reports, FSDL mooted a new plan for the new contract in which the clubs would be offered a 60% stake while FSDL and AIFF with 26% and 14% respectively.

Now, the All India Football Federation has issued a statement clarifying that they are hopeful of kicking off the ISL 2025-26 as they are awaiting orders from the Supreme Court.

"Soon after, the AIFF was advised by its legal counsel that during a hearing on April 26, 2025, the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India made an observation that the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement should not be done until its order.

“Consequently, based on legal advice, discussions between the AIFF and FSDL, renewal discussions have been in abeyance pending further directions from the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India.”

They further insisted that they will ensure the continuity of the ISL which has been the primary football league in India. “The AIFF and its stakeholders will take all possible steps and do all things within their power to ensure continuity of the ISL in the best interests of Indian football. We request the understanding of all stakeholders in the interim.”

Indian Football Team's Future Is In Deep Trouble