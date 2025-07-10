Indian Football Team Hit New Low, Slip Six Places To Attain Worst FIFA Ranking In 9 Years

Things are not going well in Indian football currently. After Manolo Marquez's departure, the Blue Tigers have now hit a new low.

India Slipped To New Nine-Year Low In FIFA Rankings

As per the latest FIFA rankings, the Indian Football Team have slipped 6 places to 133rd, their lowest ranking in nine years. The development came after consecutive defeats at the hands of Thailand in an international friendly, followed by Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Under Manolo Marquez's tenure, India only managed a single win, and the FC Goa manager parted ways after mutual termination with the AIFF. India were placed 135th back in 2016 and their best ranking was 94 in February 1996. The Indian team have amassed 1113.22 rating points, coming down from 1132.03 previously. They are currently 24th in Asian rankings, which is being led by Japan. The loss against Hong Kong has further scuppered their chances of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup and they have to win their remaining four matches to have any chance.

Manolo Marquez Revealed He Had Resigned In April

India will next face Singapore in the AFC Asian Qualifiers and AIFF has been in the hunt for the right replacement of Marquez. Marquez replaced Igor Stimac, but it turned out to be a disastrous campaign for the Blue Tigers. In a recent interaction with Marca, the former Las Palmas manager revealed he had resigned in April but the AIFF urged him to stay back.

"I resigned in April, but they asked me to take the June transfer window.”

Manolo further revealed that the poor performance of the Indian Football Team wasn't the reason behind his resignation. “I didn't want to leave because of the poor results. In fact, they tried to convince me to stay for a month.”