Amid Uncertainty Over ISL, Kerala Blasters FC Announce Tiago Alves' Exit
Kerala Blasters FC on Tuesday, December 30, announced that Tiago Alves will be parting ways with the club with immediate effect.
Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) on Tuesday confirmed that the club and Portuguese footballer Tiago Alves have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.
In an official statement shared on X, the club said the decision was taken following discussions between both parties, with a shared understanding and respect for each other's perspectives.
"The Blasters can confirm that the club and Tiago Alves have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect. This decision has been reached following discussions between both parties, with a shared understanding and respect for each other's perspectives. The club would like to thank Tiago for his professionalism and commitment. We wish him nothing but the very best in his future endeavours," Kerala Blasters FC stated.
The Blasters thanked Alves for his professionalism and commitment during his time at the club and wished him the very best for his future endeavours.
Earlier on Tuesday, Odisha FC confirmed that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Raj Athwal has informed the club management of his decision to move on, a move that has been accepted by the club, according to an official statement of Odisha FC.
In an official statement, Odisha FC expressed its gratitude to Athwal for his leadership, professionalism and significant contributions during his tenure. Under his stewardship, the club enjoyed one of the most successful phases in its history, securing its first-ever silverware with the Super Cup triumph. The success extended beyond the men's team, with Odisha FC also winning the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2023-24 and achieving qualification for the AFC competition knockout stages with both the men's and women's teams.
