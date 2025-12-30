2025, A Year Of First: Here's How Players and Teams Rewrote Their Fate This Year By Breaking Winless Jinx

2025 has been a landmark year of breakthroughs, as both teams and players shattered long-standing curses and rewrote their destinies. From squads to individual stars, many finally broke their winless streaks and carved their names into the annals of history.

This year has belonged to the underdogs, those teams and athletes long ridiculed for falling just short of glory. This year, they finally broke their curses and claimed their place in history. Here's a look at the ones who turned the tide.

The year 2025 unfolded as a season of breakthroughs, with clubs and athletes finally breaking long-standing curses and rewriting history. It began with Crystal Palace securing their first major trophy in 164 years of existence. On May 17, 2025, the London-based club stunned Manchester City with a narrow 1-0 victory to lift the FA Cup, marking a historic milestone.

Just days later, Tottenham Hotspur silenced years of mockery by ending their 17-year trophy drought. On May 22, 2025, Spurs edged past Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final, finally getting their hands on silverware.

The drama continued on June 1, 2025, when Paris Saint-Germain faced Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final. Long underestimated for their repeated failures in Europe’s biggest competition, PSG delivered a masterclass, thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 to claim their maiden UCL crown.

England’s star striker, Harry Kane, also rewrote his fate. Often ridiculed for his empty trophy cabinet, Kane, who joined Bayern Munich in 2023, finally lifted silverware in 2025. Bayern’s Bundesliga triumph secured him the first trophy of his 15-year career.

On March 16, 2025, Newcastle United ended a 70-year wait for domestic glory by defeating Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final. Their last triumph dated back to 1955, when they won the FA Cup.

Cricket Too Witnessed Miracles In 2025

The wave of miracles wasn’t confined to football. Cricket too witnessed history. On June 3, 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally lifted their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, beating Punjab Kings by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. After four finals, RCB had their long-awaited moment.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, ended a 27-year ICC trophy drought by defeating Australia in the World Test Championship Final.

November 2, 2025, brought another golden chapter when Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India clinched their first ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, beating South Africa by 52 runs at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

Later that month, on November 22, the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team scripted history in Colombo, winning the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind. They chased down Nepal’s target of 115 in just 12.1 overs to seal a seven-wicket victory.

India’s golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, also had a landmark year. After opening his season with a win at the Potch Invitational in April, he silenced critics by finally crossing the elusive 90-metre mark. On May 16, 2025, at the Doha Diamond League, Chopra threw 90.23m, becoming only the 25th athlete in history to achieve the feat.

