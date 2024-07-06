Published 22:42 IST, July 6th 2024
Andy Murray's Wimbledon career ends when Emma Raducanu pulls out of their match in mixed doubles
Andy Murray's Wimbledon career came to an anticlimactic end when Emma Raducanu, his mixed doubles partner, pulled out of that competition hours before their first-round match on Saturday because of an issue with her surgically repaired right wrist.
