Andy Murray's Wimbledon career ends when Emma Raducanu pulls out of their match in mixed doubles

Andy Murray's Wimbledon career came to an anticlimactic end when Emma Raducanu, his mixed doubles partner, pulled out of that competition hours before their first-round match on Saturday because of an issue with her surgically repaired right wrist.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Andy Murray says goodbye to Wimbledon
Andy Murray says goodbye to Wimbledon | Image: AP
22:42 IST, July 6th 2024