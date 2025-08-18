Angel Di Maria Urges Lionel Messi To Represent Argentina In 2026 FIFA World Cup: 'No Matter What Shape He’s In...'

Lionel Messi's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been a burning question. The 38-year-old led Argentina to their 3rd World Cup title with a triumph over France in Qatar back in 2022.

Angel di Maria Backs Lionel Messi To Feature In 2026 FIFA World Cup

Messi is currently 38 and at times, the Argentine star has had his fitness issues. He has missed a number of matches for Inter Miami this season after several injury hauls, and his fitness has been a concern. Messi joined Inter Miami from PSG and his presence on US soil could also be a major boost as the next World Cup will also be hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Angel Di Maria believes irrespective of Messi's fitness, he has to play the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As quoted by Goal.com, he told the Nacional, "Yes, yes. No matter what shape he’s in, no matter what happens, Leo has to play in the World Cup, no matter what. That's him, and he also keeps the national team growing and keeps people excited. That's him. It's like when Diego (Maradona) was there.

"It's them, and there's no one else. They're from another planet; they're not from here. We have to keep enjoying it, and hopefully it'll be in the best shape possible. Leo is an alien. He’s a phenomenon—let’s not waste the chance to keep watching him. I watch Inter Miami games because I want to keep watching. I never watched MLS, and now I have a season ticket just to watch it."

Lionel Messi's Future Has Been Up For Debate

Messi's contract has also been a subject of massive debate. His current deal with Inter Miami is scheduled to expire in December and the player hasn't officially committed to his future with the MLS side. There have been reports that a number of clubs, including Al Ahli, are interested in acquiring his services.