Manchester United Striker Rasmus Hojlund Attracting AC Milan Interest - 'A Good Option For Us, But...'

Ahead of the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League game, one of the biggest shocks came not in the form of who started the game but who missed out - with Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund not even named on the bench for the team's league opener.

The signing of Benjamin Sesko has led to plenty of speculation over his future, despite him publicly insisting that he wanted to stay at the club and fight for his spot.

Links to Serie A giants AC Milan had been doing the rounds for a while, and the Italian football giants have now confirmed they would be interested in getting a move done.

Hojlund to AC Milan Inches Closer?

The public admission is not a sign that a move is any closer to being agreed, but it is an indication that the San Siro side are keen on bringing over the young striker who has previously played in Italy before with Atalanta.

"Hojlund is a good option for us. We are thinking about him, but in the transfer market, you never know what could happen," sporting director Igli Tare told Mediaset.

Despite Sesko not starting against Arsenal, it is telling that Hojlund was not considered - Mason Mount started as a false 9 and Sesko came off the bench, although his debut was hardly spectacular.

But his omission from the squad altogether hints at manager Ruben Amorim not wanting to make the Danish striker a part of his plans for the upcoming season.

Why Milan Need a Striker

The Serie A giants could do with Hojlund, however, as they are very short on attacking options up front due to a number of options from last season being moved on.

Joao Felix spent the second half of the season on loan from Chelsea, but returned the side and was eventually sold to Al-Nassr in the summer transfer window.

Luka Jovic left to join AEK Athens, and Alvaro Morata departed the side to join promising upcomers Como.