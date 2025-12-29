Angola vs Egypt Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Cup of Nations Live In India?

Angola is all set to be in action against Egypt in a pivotal group-stage match-up. It will be a battle if grit for Angola, who will look to put up a fight to stay alive in the competition. Egypt, on the other hand, are already knocking on the doors of qualification in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Angola Faces Biggest Challenge Yet In Egypt During AFCON Group Stage Clash

Angola is in a peculiar position as it has yet to secure a win in the competition. With just one point off the two matches they have played, Angola is coming off a loss against South Africa and then was held to a draw by Zimbabwe.

The Palancas Negras desperately need to score a win against Egypt, and it would be a daunting task for them as the Pharaohs have been on a dominating spree. The team needs to bring out their resilient and attacking spark to put up a firm challenge against one of AFCON's strongest sides.

Egypt has already secured qualification into the Round of 16 competition with consecutive victories over Zimbabwe and South Africa. The Pharaohs are at the top of the group with two wins and are guaranteed to finish at the top of the group table.

Mohamed Salah has been nothing but instrumental in the competition as he has scored in both appearances. Egypt will look to maintain its momentum and win streak against Angola and cap off the group stage with a spotless record.

Angola vs Egypt, Africa Cup of Nations Live Streaming Details

When will the Angola vs Egypt Africa Cup of Nations Match take place?

The Angola vs Egypt, Africa Cup of Nations match will take place on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Where will the Angola vs Egypt Africa Cup of Nations match take place?

The Angola vs Egypt Africa Cup of Nations will take place at Le Grand Stade Agadir, Morocco.

What time will the Angola vs Egypt Africa Cup of Nations match start?

The Angola vs Egypt Africa Cup of Nations match will start at 09:30 PM IST on Monday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Angola vs Egypt Africa Cup of Nations match?

The Angola vs Egypt Africa Cup of Nations match will not have a live telecast in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Angola vs Egypt, Africa Cup of Nations match?