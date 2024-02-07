Advertisement

In an exhilarating match at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Atlético Madrid claimed a remarkable 4-2 victory against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey Round of 16. The thrilling encounter saw Samuel Lino and Álvaro Morata finding the net for Atlético, while Jan Oblak's unfortunate own goal and Joselu's strike kept the excitement level high. The match went into extra time, where Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme sealed the victory, offering a stunning display of skill and determination. Atlético Madrid's impressive performance not only secured a win but also served as a fitting revenge for their previous 5-3 loss to Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa semifinal.

3 things you need to know

Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid 4-2 in the Copa del Rey RO16

Atletico Madrid successfully took their revenge against Real Madrid

Real Madrid will not be able to compete for the treble

Antoine Griezmann dragged Vinicius Jr to destroy Real Madrid’s defence before scoring

Antoine Griezmann provided a fantastic match-winning moment in the Madrid derby of the Copa del Rey last-16 meeting, which was a frantic six-goal thriller that began on Thursday night and ended shortly before Friday morning.

In a game full of goals and yellow cards, Griezmann, who had previously been acclaimed as Atletico's all-time leading scorer, emerged as the decisive player. Despite a somewhat quiet night, he capitalised on an opening in the first half of extra time, sprinting down the right past a frantic Vinicius, who was seeking to correct an earlier error. Griezmann sent a perfect shot onto the roof of Andriy Lunin's net, earning a remarkable 100th-minute goal.

This key goal not only powered Atletico to victory, but it also avenged their previous 5-3 loss to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, which occurred only five days earlier.

Despite Real Madrid's domination in the early stages of the thrilling contest, Atletico seized the lead just before the break. Rodrigo de Paul's cross hit Griezmann's head, complicated Antonio Rudiger's clearance and resulting in a goal by Samu Lino.

However, Atletico's advantage was short-lived as Luka Modric's pass ended in an own goal by Jan Oblak, bringing the score level shortly before halftime. The contest remained intense, with confrontations and bookings, and both sides showed resolve.

In the second half, Alvaro Morata put Atletico back ahead after Eduardo Camavinga's effort was deflected. The tension rose with furious exchanges and bookings, including retaliation by replacement Brahim Diaz and clashes with Vinicius.

Real Madrid came back, with Joselu equalizing in the closing minutes, setting up an exciting finish. The match concluded with a furious discussion between Simeone and Vinicius, emphasising the two sides' fierce rivalry.

In conclusion, Griezmann's incredible goal and Atletico's hard-fought triumph marked a historic chapter in the famous Madrid derby, with the game going into extra time and bringing a rollercoaster of emotions for both sets of supporters