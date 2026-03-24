Updated 24 March 2026 at 21:34 IST
Antoine Griezmann to Join MLS’ Orlando City SC; French Midfielder Agrees to Two-Year Deal Starting July
Antoine Griezmann joins Orlando City in MLS this July on a deal through 2027‑28, with an option for another year, leaving Atletico Madrid after a storied career.
- SportFit
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ORLANDO, Fla. — Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is moving to Orlando City in Major League Soccer this summer.
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The 35-year-old World Cup winner from France signed with Orlando City on Tuesday. The deal lasts from July through the 2027-28 season with an option for an extra year.
Orlando City said Griezmann will join when the MLS secondary transfer window opens in July.
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“From my first conversations with the club I could feel a strong ambition and a clear vision for the future, and that really spoke to me,” Griezmann said in a statement provided by Orlando City.
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He helped France win the 2018 World Cup and retired from internationals in 2024 with 44 goals in 137 caps. He is Atletico’s all-time leading scorer, but his minutes have been managed by coach Diego Simeone this season. Even so, Griezmann has 13 goals this campaign in all competitions.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 24 March 2026 at 21:34 IST