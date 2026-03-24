Antoine Griezmann to Join MLS’ Orlando City SC; French Midfielder Agrees to Two-Year Deal Starting July

ORLANDO, Fla. — Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is moving to Orlando City in Major League Soccer this summer.

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The 35-year-old World Cup winner from France signed with Orlando City on Tuesday. The deal lasts from July through the 2027-28 season with an option for an extra year.

Orlando City said Griezmann will join when the MLS secondary transfer window opens in July.

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“From my first conversations with the club I could feel a strong ambition and a clear vision for the future, and that really spoke to me,” Griezmann said in a statement provided by Orlando City.

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