In a tightly contested La Liga match today, Real Madrid emerged victorious against Real Sociedad with a narrow 1-0 win. Arda Güler netted the only goal of the game in the 29th minute, securing the crucial victory for Real Madrid. The match saw intense action with both teams showcasing their skills, but Real Madrid's defense held firm to keep a clean sheet. Real Sociedad fought hard but couldn't find the back of the net, ultimately falling short against the league leaders. With this result, Real Madrid maintains their top position in the standings with an impressive 84 points, showcasing their dominance in the league.

Arda Guler scores on his first start for Real Madrid against Real Sociedad

On Friday, April 26, Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 at the San Sebastian in La Liga after a fierce battle. Real Madrid used a conservative approach to avoid overextending their defence and instead showed an aggressive purpose from the start. Real Sociedad, on the other hand, kept up their defensive posture while aggressively looking for ways to go past the opposition.

At the 29-minute mark, Real Madrid broke the deadlock thanks to their decisiveness in the final third. With a superb ball into the area from Daniel Carvajal, Arda Guler scored Los Blancos' first goal with ease. Real Sociedad rallied despite this damage, and Takefusa Kubo appeared to equalise with a lovely shot four minutes later.

A VAR review, however, denied the goal because Aurelien Tchouameni had been fouled throughout the buildup. In a closely contested first half, both teams mustered two shots on goal, with Real Madrid holding a narrow 1-0 advantage at the interval.

Both teams got off to a lively start in the second half, but most of the energy was directed towards defensive and midfield struggles. Real Sociedad found it difficult to get past the visitors' strong defence, while Real Madrid had more possession but struggled to generate clear-cut opportunities.

Both managers made multiple substitutes, but neither one was able to materially change the result. Real Madrid eventually defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 in a close but well-deserved win.

