sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 08:58 IST, July 10th 2024

Argentina advances to Copa America summit clash as Messi scores his 109th goal vs CAN in semifinal

With his first goal of the competition and his 109th goal for his country, Lionel Messi helped Argentina defeat Canada 2-0 and advance to the Copa America Final

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi is congratulated after scoring his side's second goal against Canada during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:58 IST, July 10th 2024