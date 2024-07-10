Published 08:58 IST, July 10th 2024
Argentina advances to Copa America summit clash as Messi scores his 109th goal vs CAN in semifinal
With his first goal of the competition and his 109th goal for his country, Lionel Messi helped Argentina defeat Canada 2-0 and advance to the Copa America Final
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Lionel Messi is congratulated after scoring his side's second goal against Canada during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J. | Image: AP
