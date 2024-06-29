sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 09:21 IST, June 29th 2024

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni suspended for Copa America match vs. Peru for being repeatedly late

Scaloni was suspended because Argentina was late returning for the second half in its two Copa America matches, a 2-0 win against Canada and a 1-0 triumph over Chile, the disciplinary commission of CONMEBOL said on Friday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lionel Scaloni
Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni gestures during a Copa America Group A soccer match agains Chile in East Rutherford, N.J. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

09:21 IST, June 29th 2024