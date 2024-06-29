Published 09:21 IST, June 29th 2024
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni suspended for Copa America match vs. Peru for being repeatedly late
Scaloni was suspended because Argentina was late returning for the second half in its two Copa America matches, a 2-0 win against Canada and a 1-0 triumph over Chile, the disciplinary commission of CONMEBOL said on Friday.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni gestures during a Copa America Group A soccer match agains Chile in East Rutherford, N.J. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
09:21 IST, June 29th 2024