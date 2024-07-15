sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:50 IST, July 15th 2024

Copa America: ARG vs COL Summit Clash Marred by a Delay as Fans Attempt to Rush Miami Stadium Gates

The kick-off for the Argentina-Colombia summit clash at the Copa America in Miami, Florida, underwent a delay as the fans rushed the gates of Hard Rock Stadium.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Copa America
Fans wait to enter the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
06:50 IST, July 15th 2024