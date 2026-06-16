Argentina vs Algeria Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?

Defending champions Argentina will kick off their FIFA World Cup title defence in a Group J encounter against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. Lionel Messi and Co. are already dubbed as one of the title favourites, but Algeria could be the party poopers for the Latin American giants.

Messi brushed aside his injury concerns with a goal against Iceland in the warm-up game and hasn't shown any kind of discomfort in practice sessions. If all goes well, the Inter Miami star is expected to receive his 200th international cap against Algeria.

Algeria will be heavily dependent on Riyad Mahrez, while attacking pair Houssem Aouar and Amine Gouiri will also have to play pivotal roles. They failed to qualify in the last two World Cup editions and will be very willing to make their presence felt.

Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Argentina and Algeria will be played on Wednesday.

At what time will the Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Argentina and Algeria will kick off at 6:30 AM IST.

Where will the Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Argentina and Algeria will be held at the Kansas City Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Argentina and Algeria will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?