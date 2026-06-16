FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar Faces Fresh Setback Ahead of Haiti Match, Brazil Star Undergoes New Tests On His Injured Right Calf

Suspense over Neymar's availability has continued to be a major debate ahead of Brazil's next FIFA World Cup group stage encounter against Haiti. Despite Neymar's injury issues, Carlo Ancelotti picked him in his Brazil squad for the World Cup. The Santos star missed out on a place in the lineup as Brazil played a 1-1 draw with Morocco.

Huge Neymar Fitness Update Emerges

Neymar hasn't been involved in training since Brazil began their preparations on US soil, and the wait has now grown even longer. As per the Associated Press, the 34-year-old was supposed to return to training on Monday and now it has been delayed. The Brazilian star had further tests on his injured right calf, and the results have not been disclosed by the Brazilian Football Federation.

Brazil huffed and puffed against Morocco, and their struggles in the Moroccan attacking third were quite evident. The likes of Raphinha and Vinicius Jr could not convert chances and a player of Neymar's calibre would have been more fit to unlock the Moroccan defence.

Neymar was present at the MetLife Stadium and was seen giving instructions from the sidelines. A section of the Brazilian media reported that the Selecao are trying to have him fit for the RO32.

Advertisement

Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio)

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Advertisement

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo)