Argentina vs Switzerland Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina will face Switzerland in the quarter-final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 at Kansas Stadium on Sunday, July 12.

The clash between the two heavyweights will kick off at 6:30 AM IST. So far, the teams have met three times, with Argentina winning all three encounters. Their last meeting came in the 2014 World Cup, where Argentina sealed a 1-0 victory.

Argentina booked their quarter-final spot after a controversial 3-2 win over Egypt in the Round of 16 on July 7. La Albiceleste topped Group J with nine points and remain unbeaten in the tournament.

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Switzerland, meanwhile, advanced after ousting Colombia in the Round of 16 on July 8. The European side marched into the knockouts by finishing top of Group B with seven points.

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Argentina vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the Argentina vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match between Argentina and Switzerland will be played on Sunday, July 12 (IST).

At what time will the Argentina vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match between Argentina and Switzerland will kick off at 6:30 AM IST.

Where will the Argentina vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match between Argentina and Switzerland will be held at the Kansas City Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of Argentina vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match between Argentina and Switzerland will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Argentina vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match in India?